"Congress takes pleasure in insulting Biharis": Union Minister Nityanand Rai slams Kerala Congress' 'Bidis and Bihar' post

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress, stating that the party takes "pleasure" in insulting Bihar and its people. This comes after the Kerala unit of the Congress party shared a controversial 'X' post, captioned, "Bidis and Bihar start with B". However, after facing backlash, the post was deleted.

Rai said that people of Bihar will teach a lesson to everyone who has the intention to hurt Bihar and its "self-respect". "Congress leaders across the country and all RJD leaders in Bihar take a pleasure in insulting Biharis. They take pride in humiliating Biharis and Bihari pride. People of Bihar will teach lesson to all such people who hurt Biharis and their self-respect...What will they (Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav) say (about this), it is they who make them say all this," Nityanand Rai said.

The 'X' post from the Kerala Congress targeted the recent GST reforms brought by the Union Government, where the tax rates on Cigar, Cigarettes and Tobacco were increased to 40 per cent. In contrast, the rates on Bidis were brought down from 28 to 18 per cent. Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary also criticised the Congress over the issue, asserting that following the insult of PM Narendra Modi's mother, Bihar is now being insulted, which shows the "true character of the Congress party.

"First, the insult to the revered mother of our honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, and now the insult to the entire Bihar--this is the true character of the Congress, which is repeatedly being exposed before the country," the 'X' post said. Earlier today, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for holding the Bihar Bandh protests yesterday, saying that the world's largest party, BJP, "unleashed thuggery from all over the world" in Bihar.

In a post shared on X, Yadav said, "For the Bihar bandh, they could have hired people just like for the rally. Just as they pressure the police and administration in rallies, for the bandh, they could have told the police themselves to stop the traffic. The world's largest party, BJP, yesterday in #Bihar unleashed thuggery from all over the world." NDA observed Bihar Bandh on Thursday over the derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at a Mahagathbandhan event in the state. (ANI)

