Poland will freeze Q4 energy prices, minister says
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 05-09-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 13:52 IST
Power prices in Poland will be frozen at 500 zloty/MWH ($137.34)in the fourth quarter, Energy Minister Milosz Motyka said on Friday.
Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed a bill meant to ease rules for building onshore wind farms last month which included regulations extending a price freeze. ($1 = 3.6405 zlotys)
