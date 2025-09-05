Left Menu

Poland will freeze Q4 energy prices, minister says

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 05-09-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 13:52 IST
Poland will freeze Q4 energy prices, minister says
  • Country:
  • Poland

Power prices in Poland will be frozen at 500 zloty/MWH ($137.34)in the fourth quarter, Energy Minister Milosz Motyka said on Friday.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed a bill meant to ease rules for building onshore wind farms last month which included regulations extending a price freeze. ($1 = 3.6405 zlotys)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Athletics-Ingebrigtsen battles injury to compete at Tokyo world championships

Athletics-Ingebrigtsen battles injury to compete at Tokyo world championship...

 Global
2
DGCA plans to allow import of up to 20 yrs old aircraft for commercial flight operations

DGCA plans to allow import of up to 20 yrs old aircraft for commercial fligh...

 India
3
Angela Rayner resigns as UK Deputy PM after tax row, unleashes Cabinet reshuffle

Angela Rayner resigns as UK Deputy PM after tax row, unleashes Cabinet reshu...

 United Kingdom
4
UPDATE 2-Berlin considers purchase of Eurofighters, modernisation of Taurus cruise missile

UPDATE 2-Berlin considers purchase of Eurofighters, modernisation of Taurus ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, supply chains and equity: The blueprint for long-term economic resilience

Future of finance: Opportunities and threats in banking transformation

Higher education faces ethical crossroads in GenAI era

GenAI skills surge as traditional AI roles face rapid transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025