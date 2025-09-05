Poland will freeze Q4 energy prices, minister says

Power prices in Poland will be frozen at 500 zloty/MWH ($137.34)in the fourth quarter, Energy Minister Milosz Motyka said on Friday.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed a bill meant to ease rules for building onshore wind farms last month which included regulations extending a price freeze. ($1 = 3.6405 zlotys)

