"Ensure all necessary arrangements to regulate Yamuna river flow": Uttarkashi DM Prashant Arya

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya on Friday directed the concerned agency to ensure all necessary arrangements so that the flow of the Yamuna River can be regulated, which was partially blocked due to debris. The District Magistrate said that the path of the Yamuna River was partially blocked due to debris in the Gadgad Gadera area of Syanachatti in Barkot tehsil. Following this, the temporary lake formed here caused waterlogging in the surrounding area.

"Efforts are being continuously made by various agencies of the administration to increase the drainage by widening the mouth of the lake and to deepen the river path by removing the deposition brought by the river. JCB, Poklane, and necessary machines are working on the spot to channelise the river," the Uttarkashi DM said. He directed the agencies to ensure all necessary arrangements to regulate the river flow by removing the silt deposited in the lake as soon as possible and to smooth the flow of the river by removing the debris deposited from the part with maximum deposition as much as possible through machines.

Currently, the water of the river is below the Syanachatti bridge. Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government's disaster management department on Thursday requested the centre to provide special assistance of Rs 5,702.15 crore to compensate for the damage caused during this year's monsoon and to prevent possible damage to infrastructure structures in future.

In this regard, Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman has sent a detailed memorandum to the Additional Secretary, Disaster Management Division, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Suman informed that due to the natural disaster this year, the Public Works Department (PWD) and public roads have suffered direct damage of approximately Rs 1,163.84 crore.

The damages to the Irrigation Department's assets are approximately Rs 266.65 crore, followed by Rs 123.17 crore of damage to the assets of the Energy Department, Rs 4.57 crore of damage to the Health Department, and Rs 68.28 crore of damage to the assets of the School Education Department. Moreover, damages of Rs 9.04 crore have occurred to the Higher Education Department's assets, followed by Rs 2.55 crore damage to the Fisheries Department's assets, the Rural Development Department Rs 65.50 crore, the Urban Development Department Rs 4 crore, the Animal Husbandry Department Rs 23.06 crore and other departmental assets Rs 213.46 crore. (ANI)

