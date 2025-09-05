Zelenskiy says thousands of foreign troops being discussed as part of Ukraine security guarantees

The deployment of thousands of foreign troops is being discussed as part of post-war security guarantees for Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

"It is important that we are discussing all this. Yes, it will definitely be in the thousands, not just a few. And this is a fact," he said in the western Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)