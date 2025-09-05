US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq futures extend gains after nonfarm payrolls data

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures extended gains on Friday after a weaker-than-expected nonfarm payrolls reading raised investor bets on interest-rate cuts. A Labor Department report showed nonfarm payrolls increased 22,000 in August, compared with an estimate of a 75,000 rise, according to economists polled by Reuters.

The unemployment rate stood at 4.3%, in line with expectations. At 08:33 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 50 points, or 0.11%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 15.25 points, or 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 153.25 points, or 0.65%.

