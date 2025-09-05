Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq futures extend gains after nonfarm payrolls data

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures extended gains on Friday after a weaker-than-expected nonfarm payrolls reading raised investor bets on interest-rate cuts. A Labor Department report showed nonfarm payrolls increased 22,000 in August, compared with an estimate of a 75,000 rise, according to economists polled by Reuters. The unemployment rate stood at 4.3%, in line with expectations.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 18:11 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq futures extend gains after nonfarm payrolls data

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures extended gains on Friday after a weaker-than-expected nonfarm payrolls reading raised investor bets on interest-rate cuts. A Labor Department report showed nonfarm payrolls increased 22,000 in August, compared with an estimate of a 75,000 rise, according to economists polled by Reuters.

The unemployment rate stood at 4.3%, in line with expectations. At 08:33 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 50 points, or 0.11%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 15.25 points, or 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 153.25 points, or 0.65%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRICS to Tackle Trade Tensions: Virtual Summit by Brazil

BRICS to Tackle Trade Tensions: Virtual Summit by Brazil

 India
2
CM Bhupendra Patel's 'Prerna Samvad' Celebrates Educators' Impact on Teachers' Day

CM Bhupendra Patel's 'Prerna Samvad' Celebrates Educators' Impact on Teacher...

 India
3
Pakistan Calls for Full Adherence to Indus Water Treaty Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

Pakistan Calls for Full Adherence to Indus Water Treaty Amidst Diplomatic Te...

 Pakistan
4
Norris Shines at Monza as Ferrari and McLaren Battle for Supremacy

Norris Shines at Monza as Ferrari and McLaren Battle for Supremacy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025