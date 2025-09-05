Left Menu

Market Surge: Record Highs for Nasdaq and S&P 500

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached record highs due to weaker-than-expected August jobs data, leading to expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts. Dow Jones saw a slight increase, while Broadcom's strong earnings boosted its stock performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:05 IST
The financial markets soared on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching unparalleled heights. This surge was largely driven by weaker-than-anticipated August employment figures, fueling speculation about forthcoming interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

At the market's opening, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a modest climb of 35.2 points, marking an increase of 0.08% to settle at 45,656.49. Concurrently, the S&P 500 advanced by 27.0 points, achieving a rise of 0.42% to start the day at 6,529.08.

The Nasdaq Composite also partook in the positive trajectory, bolstering 152.7 points, or 0.70%, to an opening value of 21,860.441. In corporate news, chipmaker Broadcom saw its shares rise following the announcement of robust quarterly earnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

