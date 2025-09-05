Tragic Drowning Incidents Claim Young Lives in Odisha

In a heartbreaking turn of events, three young boys lost their lives in separate drowning incidents in Odisha's Khurda and Kalahandi districts on Friday.

In Khurda, a 12-year-old identified as Prakash Sethi from Damana village drowned while attempting to film a slow-motion video with friends at a canal near Bhubaneswar. His companions made it safely back to land, but Prakash slipped into deeper waters. Despite immediate search efforts by local residents and fire services, he was found too late and pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital.

Similarly, in the village of Bhawanipatna, two brothers, aged 9 and 12, drowned in a pond. The circumstances surrounding their deaths remain unclear as no one witnessed them entering the water. Their bodies were later recovered, and they were similarly declared deceased upon being brought to SR Medical College Hospital. These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the importance of caution near water bodies, especially for children.

(With inputs from agencies.)