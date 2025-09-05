YSRCP Celebrates Teachers' Day with Tribute to Dr. Radhakrishnan
On Teachers' Day, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) commemorated the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan at its central office, spotlighting his immense contributions to the nation. Party leaders extended best wishes to educators while honoring both Dr. Radhakrishnan and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in a heartfelt ceremony.
YSRCP State Coordinator, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, underscored the critical role teachers play in guiding society and shaping future generations. He reflected on educational reforms initiated by late YS Rajasekhara Reddy and advanced by current CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. Under Jagan's leadership, initiatives like Nadu-Nedu significantly invested in revamping statewide school infrastructure.
MLC and YSR Teachers' Federation President, Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, reiterated the party's dedication to prioritizing teachers. He highlighted past efforts like the establishment of a corporate school for poor children and committed to further supporting educators, praising Jagan Mohan Reddy's modernized policies.
