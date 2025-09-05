Left Menu

YSRCP Celebrates Teachers' Day with Tribute to Dr. Radhakrishnan

The YSR Congress Party celebrated Teachers' Day by honoring Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. They highlighted educational reforms by late YS Rajasekhara Reddy and current CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. YSRCP leaders emphasized the significance of teachers and education's role in societal development, pledging continued support for educators.

YSRCP Celebrates Teachers' Day with Tribute to Dr. Radhakrishnan
A teacher being felicitated by YSRCP leaders. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On Teachers' Day, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) commemorated the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan at its central office, spotlighting his immense contributions to the nation. Party leaders extended best wishes to educators while honoring both Dr. Radhakrishnan and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in a heartfelt ceremony.

YSRCP State Coordinator, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, underscored the critical role teachers play in guiding society and shaping future generations. He reflected on educational reforms initiated by late YS Rajasekhara Reddy and advanced by current CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. Under Jagan's leadership, initiatives like Nadu-Nedu significantly invested in revamping statewide school infrastructure.

MLC and YSR Teachers' Federation President, Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, reiterated the party's dedication to prioritizing teachers. He highlighted past efforts like the establishment of a corporate school for poor children and committed to further supporting educators, praising Jagan Mohan Reddy's modernized policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

