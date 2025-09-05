Punjab Mobilizes Massive Flood Relief Effort Amidst Adversity

In a substantial relief initiative, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria dispatched nine trucks filled with essential supplies to assist families and animals affected by floods across the state. The relief consignment, organized by the Punjab Red Cross Society, was flagged off from the Punjab Raj Bhawan and will be distributed to districts including Ferozepur, Amritsar, and Gurdaspur through local Red Cross units.

The supplies, totaling nearly 7,000 household kits along with family tents, tarpaulins, and kitchen sets, aim to address urgent needs in flood-stricken areas. Additionally, 100 tonnes of animal fodder have been arranged for affected regions. Governor Kataria, addressing attendees, emphasized society's moral obligation to support disaster-hit communities and praised the collaborative efforts of organizations in upholding Punjab's values of service and cooperation.

Governor Kataria reflected on his visits to flood-affected districts, highlighting the resilience and unity that characterize Punjab in times of crisis. He urged the community to continue these efforts to help affected families rebuild their lives. The event witnessed participation from notable officials, underscoring the seriousness of the relief mission.