Major Immigration Raid Disrupts Hyundai's U.S. Factory Plans
A significant immigration raid at a Hyundai battery facility in Georgia led to 475 workers' detention, halting construction. This action could strain U.S.-South Korea relations amid ongoing trade deal negotiations and significant investment pledges. The raid forms part of Trump's broader immigration crackdown policy affecting business operations.
In an unprecedented move, U.S. authorities detained approximately 475 workers at a Hyundai Motor car battery facility under construction in Georgia, halting work on a major investment by the Korean automaker. The raid, part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's largest single-site enforcement operation, underscores the Trump administration's stringent immigration policies.
While the White House has advocated for foreign investment influxes, actions like these disrupt enterprises and may strain diplomatic ties with key ally South Korea. Hyundai's joint venture with LG Energy Solutions has paused operations indefinitely. The companies intended for the facility to commence operations later this year, providing batteries for various electric vehicle models.
This crackdown comes amid escalating tensions over a $350 billion trade deal, including a significant South Korean financial commitment. With most detainees being Korean nationals, the situation remains delicate, with both business interests and international relations at stake.
