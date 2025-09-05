Left Menu

Teachers Honored: Celebrating Educational Excellence on Teachers' Day

In a grand celebration on Teachers' Day, 81 educators from the basic and secondary education sectors were honored at a ceremony in Lucknow. Various initiatives, including the release of the 'Gullak' storybook and 'Udgam' platform, were launched to enhance educational practices across the state.

Teachers honored with State Teacher Award by UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/X @myogiadityanath). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow saw a spectacular Teachers' Day celebration, where 81 educators from basic and secondary education sectors were recognized for their outstanding contributions. A grand ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan Auditorium, honored 66 basic and 15 secondary education teachers with the prestigious State Teacher Award.

During the event, Chief Minister launched the 'Udgam' digital platform and a children's storybook titled 'Gullak', aimed at enriching the educational experience while fostering moral values among students. The event also saw the introduction of innovative education practices through 'Udgam', a compilation booklet.

The celebration featured a screening of a short film on educational initiatives, and notable educators were felicitated with cash prizes and accolades. Furthermore, advancements in digital education were marked by the inauguration of smart classes and the distribution of tablets to over 2,000 schools, enhancing the educational infrastructure across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

