Justice Reddy Advocates Integrity and Impartiality for Vice Presidency Amidst Political Nuances

Justice B Sudershan Reddy, advocating for the Vice Presidency to maintain impartiality akin to judicial roles, refrains from personal comments on former VP Dhankhar's resignation. He underscores the importance of universal suffrage and the autonomy of India's Election Commission amidst upcoming electoral challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 23:06 IST
Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate and former Gauhati High Court Chief Justice B Sudershan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a press conference organized by Congress in Guwahati, Justice B Sudershan Reddy, the INDIA bloc's vice presidential candidate and a former Supreme Court judge, emphasized the importance of preserving the Vice Presidency as an institution of integrity akin to a judicial role. He underlined that impartiality, rationality, and fairness are essential qualities for the office, dismissing any notion of it being just a political position.

Justice Reddy refrained from making personal remarks concerning Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation prior to term completion, stressing that such a high constitutional office should never be trivialized as a mere political entity. Addressing allegations against the Election Commission, he reinforced its role as an autonomous body responsible for free and fair elections in India.

Touching upon India's electoral history, Reddy highlighted the early establishment of universal adult suffrage and emphasized the crucial nature of an inclusive electoral process, free from exclusions based on caste, religion, community, gender, or belief. He reaffirmed the significance of the voter list's neutrality. Despite not commenting on the special revision of electoral rolls due to legal proceedings, Reddy expressed confidence in his vice presidential race, citing broad support from various political, civil, and cultural entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

