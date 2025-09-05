Left Menu

IIT Roorkee: A Historical Pillar and Innovator in Engineering and Technology

Union Minister Jitendra Singh lauds IIT Roorkee for its heritage and contributions to innovation, startups, and societal engagement. Highlighting the institution's pivotal role in disaster resilience and the startup ecosystem, Singh encourages exploration in biotechnology and sustainable ventures, while fostering strong academic-industry collaborations for future growth.

05-09-2025
Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, applauded IIT Roorkee on Friday, celebrating it as Asia's first engineering college and a model of research and societal involvement since 1847. Praising its sixth-place national ranking in the most recent NIF report, Singh highlighted its wide-ranging contributions to innovation.

Addressing the convocation, Singh noted the 240 startups emerging from IIT Roorkee, underscoring its leading role in the national startup ecosystem. With initiatives like Vibrant Villages and formidable excellence centers, Singh stressed the institute's significance in disaster management and resilience, particularly given its strategic Himalayan location.

The institution's achievements were further recognized with awards like the 'Most Innovative Institute Award' and the 'Gatishakti Achiever Award.' Singh commended the leadership of Director Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant and deputy Prof. U.P. Singh for academic and research excellence, while situating IIT Roorkee within India's larger scientific progress.

