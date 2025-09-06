Left Menu

Delhi's Rising Waters: Rescue Operations and Flood Response Intensify

Delhi faces severe flooding as Yamuna River levels rise above 207 metres. Minister Kapil Mishra oversees rescue operations near Old Yamuna Bridge, focusing on relocating over 300 stranded cows. Meanwhile, Minister Parvesh Verma assures citizens of effective flood management and urges against panic amid heavy rainfall in the capital.

06-09-2025 10:18 IST
Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Amidst rising floodwaters in Delhi, Minister Kapil Mishra visited the areas affected near the Old Yamuna Bridge to assess ongoing rescue and relief efforts. He detailed the operation, which includes transferring over 300 cows to safer locations, underscoring the government's commitment to animal welfare during the crisis.

Mishra emphasized, 'Our teams, including government officials and medical staff, are actively involved in ensuring the safety and well-being of both people and animals affected by the flood.' Additional animals trapped by rising waters are also set to be rescued as part of a comprehensive emergency response.

In a bid to allay public concerns during the intense rainfall, Minister Parvesh Verma highlighted that significant measures are in place to handle the situation, particularly in the Civil Lines area. While acknowledging waterlogged regions, he noted that proactive steps are being taken to manage water levels and maintain public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

