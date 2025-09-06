Tragic Building Collapse in Jaipur Amidst Torrential Rains
A building collapse in Jaipur's Subhash Nagar due to heavy rainfall led to two fatalities and seven injuries. Emergency teams responded promptly. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued heavy rainfall alerts for multiple regions, predicting severe downpours across Gujarat, Rajasthan, and several other areas.
Two lives were lost in a tragedy in Jaipur's Subhash Nagar when relentless rains caused a decrepit building to crumble in the early hours of Saturday. The police reported that 19 people resided in the structure, with two fatalities and seven injuries.
As per Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police North, Durg Singh Rajpurohit, authorities received the distress call at 1:30 a.m. The Civil Defence team was promptly dispatched, reaching the scene quickly. Heavy rainfall over the past days compounded the building's frailty, leading to its collapse.
Rescue operations persist even as the Indian Meteorological Department warns of continued severe weather. Torrential rains are forecasted for regions including Gujarat and both East and South West Rajasthan in the coming days, prompting urgent alerts from meteorological authorities.
