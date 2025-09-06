Delhi Police Crackdown Nets POCSO Fugitive and Spy Camera Offender

The Delhi Police's South-West District personnel, driven by a special operation targeting absconders evading the law, successfully apprehended Gaurav Agnani. The 32-year-old faced multiple non-bailable warrants under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On September 4, 2025, acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid leading to Agnani's arrest. The operation revealed Agnani's attempts to evade several warrants issued for violations under sections 504/34 of the IPC and the POCSO Act in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar. He was subsequently brought before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

In a parallel operation, Delhi Police arrested a private airline pilot for illicitly filming a woman using a concealed camera. This arrest, conducted by the Kishangarh police, involved the recovery of a spy camera disguised as a lighter. The police's swift action relied on local intelligence and video surveillance, culminating in the pilot's confession and arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)