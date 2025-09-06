Air Chief Lauds Tri-Force Synergy in Operation Sindoor, Urges Cadets to Uphold Values

At the Officer Training Academy in Chennai, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh applauded the remarkable coordination between the Indian Air Force, Navy, and Army during Operation Sindoor.

Addressing the graduating officers, he highlighted the significance of joint efforts and urged them to foster this spirit as they progress in their careers. The operation, launched in response to a terror attack, involved precision strikes against terror strongholds in Pakistan and PoJK.

Expressing confidence in the training of the cadets, Air Chief Marshal Singh emphasized leadership values, thanking their families for their support. The ceremony commissioned 155 officer cadets, including international participants, signifying global teamwork.

(With inputs from agencies.)