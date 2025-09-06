Air Chief Lauds Tri-Force Synergy in Operation Sindoor, Urges Cadets to Uphold Values
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh commended the tri-service coordination during Operation Sindoor at a graduation ceremony in Chennai. Emphasizing the importance of jointness, he expressed confidence in the newly commissioned officers' training and extended gratitude to their families. The passing out ceremony included domestic and international cadets, promoting global camaraderie.
- Country:
- India
At the Officer Training Academy in Chennai, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh applauded the remarkable coordination between the Indian Air Force, Navy, and Army during Operation Sindoor.
Addressing the graduating officers, he highlighted the significance of joint efforts and urged them to foster this spirit as they progress in their careers. The operation, launched in response to a terror attack, involved precision strikes against terror strongholds in Pakistan and PoJK.
Expressing confidence in the training of the cadets, Air Chief Marshal Singh emphasized leadership values, thanking their families for their support. The ceremony commissioned 155 officer cadets, including international participants, signifying global teamwork.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
OTA Chennai officer cadets showcase skills in multi-activity display ahead of Passing Out Parade
67 per cent of Jan Dhan accounts opened in rural, semi-urban areas, 56 per cent of accounts owned by women: Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai.
Unveiling Chennai's Prime Realty: NoBroker Property Carnival Returns
Massive Fake Gold Export Scam Uncovered at Chennai Airport
Chennai NCB Busts Major Cocaine Trafficking Syndicate at Airport