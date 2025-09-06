Left Menu

Air Chief Lauds Tri-Force Synergy in Operation Sindoor, Urges Cadets to Uphold Values

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh commended the tri-service coordination during Operation Sindoor at a graduation ceremony in Chennai. Emphasizing the importance of jointness, he expressed confidence in the newly commissioned officers' training and extended gratitude to their families. The passing out ceremony included domestic and international cadets, promoting global camaraderie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 10:22 IST
Air Chief Lauds Tri-Force Synergy in Operation Sindoor, Urges Cadets to Uphold Values
Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the Officer Training Academy in Chennai, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh applauded the remarkable coordination between the Indian Air Force, Navy, and Army during Operation Sindoor.

Addressing the graduating officers, he highlighted the significance of joint efforts and urged them to foster this spirit as they progress in their careers. The operation, launched in response to a terror attack, involved precision strikes against terror strongholds in Pakistan and PoJK.

Expressing confidence in the training of the cadets, Air Chief Marshal Singh emphasized leadership values, thanking their families for their support. The ceremony commissioned 155 officer cadets, including international participants, signifying global teamwork.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Power Teams Up with Bhutan for Major Hydroelectric Venture

Adani Power Teams Up with Bhutan for Major Hydroelectric Venture

 India
2
Mizoram's Opposition Against Forest Act Sparks Controversy

Mizoram's Opposition Against Forest Act Sparks Controversy

 India
3
Burying the Truth: Iran's Cemetery Controversy

Burying the Truth: Iran's Cemetery Controversy

 United Arab Emirates
4
West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025