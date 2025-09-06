Left Menu

Russian LNG Tankers Defy Sanctions, Strengthen Ties with China

A Russian tanker from the Arctic LNG 2 project docked in China shortly after President Putin's visit to Beijing. This is the second shipment to China amid Western sanctions. The project, hindered by logistical challenges, started in December 2023 and aims to bolster Russia-China energy relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 11:57 IST
Russian LNG Tankers Defy Sanctions, Strengthen Ties with China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian tanker from the Arctic LNG 2 project has reached a Chinese port, just days after President Putin met with China's leader Xi Jinping in Beijing. Ship-tracking data confirms the Voskhod LNG tanker is anchored at Tieshan port in Guangxi province.

This marks the second shipment from the sanctioned project to China, following the Arctic Mulan's arrival at China's Beihai LNG terminal in August. The Arctic LNG project, which began production in December 2023, faces setbacks due to ice-class gas carrier shortages and Western sanctions linked to Russia's Ukraine conflict.

The cargo's arrival aligns with Putin's recent visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit and a World War Two military parade. The move signals continuing energy collaboration between Russia and China amid geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala State Election Commission Warns Against Fake News

Kerala State Election Commission Warns Against Fake News

 India
2
Trump's Top Contenders for Federal Reserve Chair:

Trump's Top Contenders for Federal Reserve Chair:

 Global
3
Standoff in Lambhua: Notorious Criminals Captured After Dramatic Encounter

Standoff in Lambhua: Notorious Criminals Captured After Dramatic Encounter

 India
4
Court Upholds Mother's Status, Dismisses DNA Test Demand in Partition Case

Court Upholds Mother's Status, Dismisses DNA Test Demand in Partition Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025