Russian LNG Tankers Defy Sanctions, Strengthen Ties with China

A Russian tanker from the Arctic LNG 2 project has reached a Chinese port, just days after President Putin met with China's leader Xi Jinping in Beijing. Ship-tracking data confirms the Voskhod LNG tanker is anchored at Tieshan port in Guangxi province.

This marks the second shipment from the sanctioned project to China, following the Arctic Mulan's arrival at China's Beihai LNG terminal in August. The Arctic LNG project, which began production in December 2023, faces setbacks due to ice-class gas carrier shortages and Western sanctions linked to Russia's Ukraine conflict.

The cargo's arrival aligns with Putin's recent visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit and a World War Two military parade. The move signals continuing energy collaboration between Russia and China amid geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)