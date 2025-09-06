Controversy Arises Over Periyar Portrait Unveiling at Oxford-Linked Event

In a statement on Saturday, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan criticized the DMK-led initiative to unveil a portrait of late social reformer 'Periyar' E.V. Ramasamy on the campus of an Oxford-linked institution in the UK. Soundararajan argued that DMK's portrayal of Periyar as a global role model was misguided.

Periyar, despite advocating for social justice, carried controversial legacies, making him unsuitable as a youth inspiration, Soundararajan added. She accused the DMK of internationally spreading 'cheap politics' by leveraging Tamil pride for political gain, urging for their electoral defeat to halt alleged misuse.

Conversely, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin commemorated the centenary of the Self-Respect Movement with the unveiling, praising Periyar's ideals for their global reach. The event, attended by academics and dignitaries at St. Antony's and Balliol Colleges in Oxford, celebrated Periyar's tenets, including rationalism and gender equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)