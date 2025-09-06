Left Menu

Controversy Arises Over Periyar Portrait Unveiling at Oxford-Linked Event

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan criticized the unveiling of Periyar's portrait at an Oxford-affiliate, calling it political manipulation. She claimed Periyar isn't an ideal global role model. CM Stalin opposed, celebrating Periyar's philosophy's international recognition. The event was organized at St. Antony's and Balliol Colleges, Oxford.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 13:07 IST
Controversy Arises Over Periyar Portrait Unveiling at Oxford-Linked Event
BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement on Saturday, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan criticized the DMK-led initiative to unveil a portrait of late social reformer 'Periyar' E.V. Ramasamy on the campus of an Oxford-linked institution in the UK. Soundararajan argued that DMK's portrayal of Periyar as a global role model was misguided.

Periyar, despite advocating for social justice, carried controversial legacies, making him unsuitable as a youth inspiration, Soundararajan added. She accused the DMK of internationally spreading 'cheap politics' by leveraging Tamil pride for political gain, urging for their electoral defeat to halt alleged misuse.

Conversely, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin commemorated the centenary of the Self-Respect Movement with the unveiling, praising Periyar's ideals for their global reach. The event, attended by academics and dignitaries at St. Antony's and Balliol Colleges in Oxford, celebrated Periyar's tenets, including rationalism and gender equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala State Election Commission Warns Against Fake News

Kerala State Election Commission Warns Against Fake News

 India
2
Trump's Top Contenders for Federal Reserve Chair:

Trump's Top Contenders for Federal Reserve Chair:

 Global
3
Standoff in Lambhua: Notorious Criminals Captured After Dramatic Encounter

Standoff in Lambhua: Notorious Criminals Captured After Dramatic Encounter

 India
4
Court Upholds Mother's Status, Dismisses DNA Test Demand in Partition Case

Court Upholds Mother's Status, Dismisses DNA Test Demand in Partition Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025