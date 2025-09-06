Central Team to Evaluate Uttarakhand's Monsoon Damage

A central team of officials will travel to Uttarakhand to assess the extensive damage caused by recent heavy rains, according to a senior state official on Saturday. Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman announced that state authorities will present an overview of the disaster's toll before the team embarks on field assessments.

"The majority of team members will arrive by September 7, initiating their work on the morning of September 8. The agenda begins with an overview presentation of the state's disaster scenario and losses, after which the team will conduct on-ground visits to urban centers, fields, and engage with affected individuals and families," Suman stated. Each district will subsequently present detailed accounts of the losses, including socioeconomic impacts and damage to public infrastructure. The team will proceed through various areas, replicating the process and returning by Tuesday night for a comprehensive debriefing session scheduled for Wednesday.

The initial group will survey Uttarkashi before proceeding to Rudraprayag and Pauri, while a second contingent will assess Chamoli, followed by Bageshwar and Nainital. The schedule may adapt as required. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami personally reviewed the relief efforts in disaster-hit schools at Pausari, Kapkot, and Bageshwar, interacting with affected residents. Prior requests for central assistance amounted to Rs 5,702.15 crore to address the monsoon calamity.