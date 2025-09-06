BRO's Outreach Program Bridges Gap with Civil Society in Arunachal Pradesh

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has reaffirmed its commitment to nation-building by launching an outreach program through Project Brahmank in Pasighat, Lower Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh. This initiative, held from September 1 to 6, 2025, aimed to bolster connections with the civil society, facilitating structured engagement between BRO personnel and local administration, academia, and youth. The program also sought to inform about the historical contributions of the BRO, while motivating young individuals to pursue careers with the organization.

As part of its unique Exchange Model, BRO dispatched teams comprising officers, JCOs, engineers, and other personnel to visit key educational institutions like Arunachal Pradesh University and Apex University. In return, faculty and students from these institutions visited Project Brahmank's headquarters. Activities included briefings, equipment demonstrations, and interactive sessions, fostering a deeper understanding of BRO's critical operations. Enthusiastic participation was noted, with 120 BRO personnel engaging in these exchanges and around 75-80 academic representatives attending sessions at Project Brahmank.

The program received commendable support from local officials like Sonalika Jiwani, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Pasighat. Coordinated efforts between Project Brahmank and educational leaders ensured fruitful outcomes. Col Ashish Raisinghani, Officiating Chief Engineer, emphasized the project's role in infrastructure and socio-economic development in Arunachal Pradesh. He underscored the mutual benefits of such initiatives, highlighting BRO's commitment to community welfare and inviting continued collaboration.

