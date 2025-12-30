Left Menu

Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig's Engagement: A Momentous Union

Raihan Vadra, son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra, got engaged to Aviva Baig in a private ceremony attended by family and friends. The event took place in Rajasthan, a place cherished by the Gandhis for its natural beauty. Raihan is a budding artist and photographer.

Updated: 30-12-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:26 IST
Raihan Vadra, son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra, has become engaged to Aviva Baig, a long-time friend, according to family sources.

The engagement took place in Rajasthan, a state significant to the family for its cherished landscapes, with close family and friends in attendance.

Raihan, an acclaimed artist and photographer at 25, is the elder of two children. The Gandhi family, including Priyanka's brother Rahul, gathered for the celebration amidst the natural splendor of Ranthambore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

