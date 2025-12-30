Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig's Engagement: A Momentous Union

Raihan Vadra, son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra, has become engaged to Aviva Baig, a long-time friend, according to family sources.

The engagement took place in Rajasthan, a state significant to the family for its cherished landscapes, with close family and friends in attendance.

Raihan, an acclaimed artist and photographer at 25, is the elder of two children. The Gandhi family, including Priyanka's brother Rahul, gathered for the celebration amidst the natural splendor of Ranthambore.

(With inputs from agencies.)