Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference Spurs Economic Growth in Aravalli

In Modasa, Aravalli district, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference showcased a major economic initiative. The program, attended by key industry figures and government officials, resulted in the signing of 10 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) totaling investments of more than Rs 469 crore. These agreements, distributed equally between the Industry and Mines & Minerals departments, are poised to generate employment for around 1,300 individuals, marking a significant stride in the district's economic trajectory.

The Vibrant Gujarat Summit, originally conceived under then-Chief Minister Narendra Modi, gains further momentum under the current leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Addressing the event, Industry Commissioner P Swaroop highlighted the transformative journey of the summit since its inception in 2003, crediting it with opening new opportunities for skill development and encouraging the growth of MSMEs and small enterprises.

Underlining the technological era's significance, GMDC's Managing Director, Roopwant Singh, emphasized how the state's industries are strategically poised for global recognition. Minister Bhikhusinhji Parmar echoed this sentiment by referencing the MoUs as catalysts for Gujarat's accelerated development. The presence of local leaders and stakeholders underscores the conference's role in ensuring development reaches the grassroots, setting the stage for Aravalli's industrial ascent and benefiting local communities through increased job opportunities.

