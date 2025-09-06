Left Menu

Uttarakhand Boosts Disaster Preparedness with Long-Range Sirens

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has inaugurated 13 long-range sirens in Dehradun's Dalanwala Police Station. This initiative aims to bolster Uttarakhand's disaster management system, particularly given the state's vulnerability to natural calamities like landslides and earthquakes. The sirens are central to enhancing early warning mechanisms and public awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 23:47 IST
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster Uttarakhand's disaster management capabilities, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated 13 long-range modern sirens at Dalanwala Police Station in Dehradun on Saturday. The event marked an essential milestone in the state's efforts to mitigate disaster impacts, especially given its susceptibility to natural calamities.

Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami highlighted Uttarakhand's unique challenges posed by its geographical terrain, which makes it prone to disasters such as landslides, cloudbursts, floods, and earthquakes. As a strategic response, the newly installed sirens, with ranges of 8 to 16 kilometers, aim to enhance early warning systems across the state.

Dhami emphasized that these sirens are crucial for timely alerts, potentially reducing casualties and improving coordination in relief operations. He stressed the importance of regular system testing and public awareness to maximize their effectiveness, acknowledging the collaborative efforts of the Disaster Management Department and Uttarakhand Police. The inauguration also featured donations to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund by retired police personnel and other officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

