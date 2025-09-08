Left Menu

Heightened Security in Delhi's Usmanpur Following Religious Flag Dispute

Tensions escalated in Delhi's Usmanpur area after two boys reportedly desecrated a Muslim religious flag, prompting police intervention. Security has been increased to prevent further unrest, and legal actions are being pursued against the involved individuals while the situation returns to normal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 10:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been intensified in the Usmanpur locality of North-East Delhi following tensions that erupted over the alleged desecration of a Muslim religious flag.

Authorities reported that unrest started after two boys allegedly removed and insulted the religious flag belonging to the Muslim community. This act significantly heightened tensions in the area.

Police arrived promptly after receiving information about the incident and managed to restore calm. Legal action is currently underway against the two boys, and officials confirm that the area is now stable. (Source: ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

