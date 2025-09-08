Heightened Security in Delhi's Usmanpur Following Religious Flag Dispute

Security has been intensified in the Usmanpur locality of North-East Delhi following tensions that erupted over the alleged desecration of a Muslim religious flag.

Authorities reported that unrest started after two boys allegedly removed and insulted the religious flag belonging to the Muslim community. This act significantly heightened tensions in the area.

Police arrived promptly after receiving information about the incident and managed to restore calm. Legal action is currently underway against the two boys, and officials confirm that the area is now stable. (Source: ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)