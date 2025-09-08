Left Menu

Visa System Overhaul for Korean Workers

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun plans to discuss improvements to the U.S. visa system for Korean workers with Washington. This follows a recent immigration raid detaining hundreds of Korean workers at a Georgia battery plant during a parliamentary committee hearing in South Korea.

Updated: 08-09-2025 11:01 IST
South Korean Foreign Minister, Cho Hyun, announced plans on Monday to initiate talks with Washington regarding reforms to the U.S. visa system that affect Korean workers. Cho intends to address these discussions during his imminent trip to the United States.

This announcement came during a parliamentary committee hearing focused on the detention of a significant number of Korean workers. These workers were caught up in an immigration enforcement action at a Georgia-based battery manufacturing facility currently under construction by Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution.

The involvement of Seoul's Foreign Minister highlights growing concerns over immigration policies that impact bilateral labor relations between the United States and South Korea, especially amidst heightened scrutiny of international workforce dynamics.

