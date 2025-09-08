Left Menu

Delhi High Court Bar Association Urges Action in Wake of Punjab Flood Devastation

The Delhi High Court Bar Association expressed deep concern over the recent floods devastating Punjab and other regions, urging its members to contribute to relief efforts. Appealing for aid, the DHCBA called for support in providing food, shelter, and medical aid to affected victims, as rescue operations continue.

Delhi High Court Bar Association Urges Action in Wake of Punjab Flood Devastation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) voiced its deep concern and sympathies on Monday regarding the severe damage caused by recent floods in Punjab and other parts of India, which have led to significant loss of life and property. The ongoing crisis in Punjab sees several villages beneath water as relief efforts are hampered by disrupted connectivity, while crops and livestock suffer extensive damage.

In a notice issued, the Association's Executive Committee expressed solidarity with the victims, offering condolences to bereaved families. The Hony. Secretary of DHCBA, Vikram Singh Panwar, urged members to aid the affected by providing essentials like food, shelter, and medical aid. This appeal follows recent natural disasters in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Bihar, intensifying the crisis.

The flash floods triggered by a cloudburst on August 5, 2025, in Uttarkashi district left at least five dead and over 50 missing, significantly impairing travel along the Char Dham Yatra route. The Indian Army is currently providing medical aid in the region. DHCBA President N. Hariharan reflected the Association's condolences and support for those affected by these tragedies, encouraging generosity and assistance.

As rescue and relief efforts persist in flood-ravaged areas, the DHCBA has appealed to broader members of the legal community in Delhi to participate in aid activities, aiming to restore essential services and locate missing individuals. - ANI

(With inputs from agencies.)

