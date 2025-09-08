SpiceJet Settles $24 Million Debt with Credit Suisse: A New Beginning

SpiceJet has successfully paid off its $24 million debt to Credit Suisse, effectively settling an agreement reached in May 2022.

This settlement with Credit Suisse, once amounting to $41.77 million, resolves a liability that existed before the airline's current promoter took over, related to previous commercial commitments.

The airline recently reported a net loss attributable to expenses from grounded aircraft and decreased leisure travel demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)