Power Crisis Deepens in Ukraine After Russian Strikes

Russian forces attacked a thermal power facility in the Kyiv region, causing blackouts and gas outages. This follows Moscow's largest air assault in its ongoing war against Ukraine. Emergency repairs are underway as local infrastructure remains under threat. The strikes aim to disrupt daily life in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:15 IST
Power Crisis Deepens in Ukraine After Russian Strikes
Russian forces targeted a thermal power generation facility in the Kyiv region, provoking localised blackouts and gas outages, according to Ukraine's energy ministry on Monday.

This incident occurred just a day after Moscow executed its most significant air attack in a three-and-a-half-year conflict with Ukraine. The objective is reportedly to inflict further challenges on civilians by depriving them of electricity and heat.

Emergency repair work is in progress, and a majority of the affected power services were restored by Monday morning. Local authorities confirmed ongoing efforts to restore gas supplies to affected properties in the region.

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

