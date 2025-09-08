Power Crisis Deepens in Ukraine After Russian Strikes

Russian forces targeted a thermal power generation facility in the Kyiv region, provoking localised blackouts and gas outages, according to Ukraine's energy ministry on Monday.

This incident occurred just a day after Moscow executed its most significant air attack in a three-and-a-half-year conflict with Ukraine. The objective is reportedly to inflict further challenges on civilians by depriving them of electricity and heat.

Emergency repair work is in progress, and a majority of the affected power services were restored by Monday morning. Local authorities confirmed ongoing efforts to restore gas supplies to affected properties in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)