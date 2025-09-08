Ceigall India Ventures Into Renewable Energy With 337 MW Solar Project

Ceigall India, an engineering firm, announced its entry into the renewable energy sector on Monday by obtaining two Letters of Intent to procure 337 MW of solar power from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL). The initiative marks Ceigall's debut in green energy.

The project is part of the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0, aimed at establishing grid-connected solar power projects across various locations in Maharashtra. The procurement followed a tariff-based competitive bid initiated by MSEDCL, the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company disclosed in a press release.

'Securing Letters of Intent for solar power procurement in Maharashtra marks Ceigall's foray into the renewable energy sector—a space that will define the future of infrastructure and sustainable development in the country,' stated Ramneek Sehgal, Chairman and Managing Director of Ceigall India.

(With inputs from agencies.)