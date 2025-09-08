Left Menu

Ceigall India Ventures Into Renewable Energy With 337 MW Solar Project

Ceigall India has embarked on its renewable energy journey by procuring 337 MW of solar power from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd. This marks the company's debut in the sector, aligning with India's sustainability goals. The project is part of the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:47 IST
Ceigall India Ventures Into Renewable Energy With 337 MW Solar Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ceigall India, an engineering firm, announced its entry into the renewable energy sector on Monday by obtaining two Letters of Intent to procure 337 MW of solar power from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL). The initiative marks Ceigall's debut in green energy.

The project is part of the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0, aimed at establishing grid-connected solar power projects across various locations in Maharashtra. The procurement followed a tariff-based competitive bid initiated by MSEDCL, the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company disclosed in a press release.

'Securing Letters of Intent for solar power procurement in Maharashtra marks Ceigall's foray into the renewable energy sector—a space that will define the future of infrastructure and sustainable development in the country,' stated Ramneek Sehgal, Chairman and Managing Director of Ceigall India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tree-Cutting Approval Accelerates Barapullah Phase 3 Flyover Completion

Tree-Cutting Approval Accelerates Barapullah Phase 3 Flyover Completion

 India
2
High Court Denies Early Release for Terror Conspiracy Convict

High Court Denies Early Release for Terror Conspiracy Convict

 India
3
Maratha Quota: Activist Manoj Jarange's Struggle and Triumph

Maratha Quota: Activist Manoj Jarange's Struggle and Triumph

 India
4
Bravo's New Role: Empowering Legends at Trinbago Knight Riders

Bravo's New Role: Empowering Legends at Trinbago Knight Riders

 Trinidad and Tobago

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025