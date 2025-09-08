Left Menu

GREW Solar Secures Major Funding for Expansion

GREW Solar announced on Monday that it has raised Rs 300 crore from investors, including Vijay Kedia and Rohit Kothari (GeeCee Holdings). The funds will be used to develop new products, enhance technological infrastructure, and expand operations, notably increasing the capacity of its Dudu plant to 11 GW.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

GREW Solar has successfully secured Rs 300 crore from a group of investors to support its ambitious growth plans.

The investment round includes participation from notable figures such as Vijay Kedia and Rohit Kothari of GeeCee Holdings, according to a company statement released on Monday.

The raised funds will be allocated towards developing innovative products, strengthening the company's technological capabilities, and pursuing expansions, including the expansion of its Dudu plant to a projected capacity of 11 GW.

