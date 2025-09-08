GREW Solar Secures Major Funding for Expansion

GREW Solar has successfully secured Rs 300 crore from a group of investors to support its ambitious growth plans.

The investment round includes participation from notable figures such as Vijay Kedia and Rohit Kothari of GeeCee Holdings, according to a company statement released on Monday.

The raised funds will be allocated towards developing innovative products, strengthening the company's technological capabilities, and pursuing expansions, including the expansion of its Dudu plant to a projected capacity of 11 GW.