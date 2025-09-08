BJP Counters RJD Claims Amidst Bihar's Industrial Concerns

In a heated exchange, BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal fiercely rebutted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's claims of economic mismanagement by the NDA government in Bihar, amid accusations that the state has become a hub of unemployment and poverty.

Jaiswal alleged that industrialists fear economic ruin should the RJD return to power, recalling the state of Bihar's economy during the last RJD regime. Highlighting Bihar's per capita income growth from Rs 6,000 to Rs 68,000, he argued that every household now leads a normal life despite the kidnappings and insecurity plaguing the state.

In response to Yadav's social media post, which accused the government of failing due to lack of industry-specific clusters and questioned the transparency of recruitment processes, the BJP remains defiant. Yadav's criticisms include comparisons with poor African nations and concerns over escalating out-migration from the state.