Left Menu

BJP Counters RJD Claims Amidst Bihar's Industrial Concerns

Amidst allegations from RJD's Tejashwi Yadav about Bihar's economic stagnation under NDA, BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal counters, highlighting industrial concerns if RJD returns to power. Yadav criticizes the state's stagnant per capita income and rising migration, questioning government inefficiencies over the past two decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:07 IST
BJP Counters RJD Claims Amidst Bihar's Industrial Concerns
BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal fiercely rebutted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's claims of economic mismanagement by the NDA government in Bihar, amid accusations that the state has become a hub of unemployment and poverty.

Jaiswal alleged that industrialists fear economic ruin should the RJD return to power, recalling the state of Bihar's economy during the last RJD regime. Highlighting Bihar's per capita income growth from Rs 6,000 to Rs 68,000, he argued that every household now leads a normal life despite the kidnappings and insecurity plaguing the state.

In response to Yadav's social media post, which accused the government of failing due to lack of industry-specific clusters and questioned the transparency of recruitment processes, the BJP remains defiant. Yadav's criticisms include comparisons with poor African nations and concerns over escalating out-migration from the state.

TRENDING

1
London's Commute Chaos: Strikes Grind Tube to a Halt

London's Commute Chaos: Strikes Grind Tube to a Halt

 Global
2
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Sets Bold Growth Plans with Major Capital Infusion

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Sets Bold Growth Plans with Major Capital Infusio...

 India
3
Amitabh Kant Joins HCLTech: A New Chapter in Leadership

Amitabh Kant Joins HCLTech: A New Chapter in Leadership

 India
4
India's Military Might: CCC's Strategic Rendezvous

India's Military Might: CCC's Strategic Rendezvous

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025