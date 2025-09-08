Left Menu

Heightened Security: India-Nepal Border on Alert Amid Protests

Indian authorities intensify security along the India-Nepal border following protests in Nepal. While the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) enhances vigilance, coordination with local administration ensures smooth movement. The alert is preventive and aims to control any spillover unrest into India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:17 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Amid escalating protests in Nepal, Indian authorities have issued an alert along the India-Nepal border, increasing vigilance to prevent unrest from spilling into Indian territory.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has ramped up security measures, deploying adequate personnel and imposing strict checks at multiple border outposts.

The current alert, described by officials as "preventive", ensures the situation stays under control. Coordination with local administrations aims to maintain normalcy while safeguarding lawful movement along the 1,751 km open border.

