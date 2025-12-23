Left Menu

Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Ex-MLA Kuldeep Sengar in Unnao Rape Case

The Delhi High Court granted former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar bail in the Unnao rape case. Sengar, convicted for raping a minor, was serving a life sentence. His appeal is pending. Bail conditions include a Rs. 15 lakh bond. Another appeal related to a custodial death remains unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:17 IST
The High Court of Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted in the Unnao rape case involving a minor. Sengar was sentenced to life by a Delhi CBI court, but his appeal is still pending in the High Court.

A division bench comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar suspended Sengar's sentence during the appeal process. The court mandated a bail bond of Rs. 15 lakh as a condition for his release.

However, Sengar remains in custody due to pending cases related to the victim's father's custodial death, for which he received a 10-year sentence. He is restricted from entering a five-kilometer radius around the victim's residence in Delhi and cannot contact her family. Key arguments included disputes over the victim's age, which defense lawyers claim varies across documents. The victim's lawyer argued that her safety is compromised, citing the previous withdrawal of her security and her father's custodial death, resulting in Sengar's additional sentencing. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

