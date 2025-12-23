Aravalli Mining Controversy Sparks Political Clash in Rajasthan

The political battlefield in Rajasthan has heated up as the BJP accuses Congress leaders of sowing confusion over the contentious Aravalli mining issue.

Central to the dispute is BJP's commitment to safeguarding the Aravalli protected area amid opposition claims of illegal mining under its watch.

Congress countered with accusations of political conspiracies and preparations for an 'Aravalli Bachao' agitation until decisions on the mining definitions are rescinded.