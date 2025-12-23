Aravalli Mining Controversy Sparks Political Clash in Rajasthan
The BJP accuses Rajasthan Congress leaders of spreading confusion about the Aravalli mining controversy. The BJP asserts its commitment to defining and protecting Aravalli's area amid allegations of illegal mining facilitation. The Congress plans to launch 'Aravalli Bachao' agitation against perceived mining conspiracies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:16 IST
- Country:
- India
The political battlefield in Rajasthan has heated up as the BJP accuses Congress leaders of sowing confusion over the contentious Aravalli mining issue.
Central to the dispute is BJP's commitment to safeguarding the Aravalli protected area amid opposition claims of illegal mining under its watch.
Congress countered with accusations of political conspiracies and preparations for an 'Aravalli Bachao' agitation until decisions on the mining definitions are rescinded.
ALSO READ
Congress Launches 'Aravalli Bachao' Agitation Against BJP's Mining Policies
Imran Masood Defends Priyanka Gandhi's Leadership amid Bangladesh Controversy
Aravalli Hills Controversy: Ramesh Accuses Modi Government of Prioritizing Profit Over Preservation
Punjab Congress Claims AAP's Election Wins Questionable Amid Controversy
Amethi MP Demands Action Amid Cough Syrup Controversy