Left Menu

Aravalli Mining Controversy Sparks Political Clash in Rajasthan

The BJP accuses Rajasthan Congress leaders of spreading confusion about the Aravalli mining controversy. The BJP asserts its commitment to defining and protecting Aravalli's area amid allegations of illegal mining facilitation. The Congress plans to launch 'Aravalli Bachao' agitation against perceived mining conspiracies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:16 IST
Aravalli Mining Controversy Sparks Political Clash in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

The political battlefield in Rajasthan has heated up as the BJP accuses Congress leaders of sowing confusion over the contentious Aravalli mining issue.

Central to the dispute is BJP's commitment to safeguarding the Aravalli protected area amid opposition claims of illegal mining under its watch.

Congress countered with accusations of political conspiracies and preparations for an 'Aravalli Bachao' agitation until decisions on the mining definitions are rescinded.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025