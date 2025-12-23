Left Menu

Outrage Escalates: Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh Sparks International Protests

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari condemned the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, calling it an act of shame by the Yunus government. Global protests erupted over the incident amid security concerns. The uprising highlights tension in Bangladesh over minority safety, with diplomatic strains emerging between India and Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:16 IST
West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Suvendu Adhikari, a leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), strongly criticized the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, describing it as a 'shameful act' by the ruling Yunus government. As the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Adhikari addressed a press conference, where he noted the widespread protests against the incident from both organizations and the general public in Bangladesh.

Adhikari emphasized the unusual nature of the event, citing a viral video showing Bangladesh police handing the Hindu victim over to protesters. He condemned it as an international embarrassment and drew parallels between the governance of Mamata Banerjee in India and Md Yunus in Bangladesh. Amid ongoing protests in India demanding action over the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das on December 18, the police detained members of several Hindu organizations near the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.

As demonstrations near Bangladesh's diplomatic missions in India escalated, Bangladesh temporarily suspended its consular and visa services in response to security concerns. Tensions heightened further as Bangladesh summoned the Indian High Commissioner, expressing concern over attacks on its diplomatic premises in India. The international outcry continues as the brutal killing of 27-year-old Dipu Chandra Das on alleged blasphemy charges has intensified worldwide anxiety over minority protection in Bangladesh.

