Ohio Tightens Grip on Drug-Compounding Pharmacies Amid Legal Disputes

Ohio is implementing regulations to limit the mass production of weight-loss drugs by large compounding pharmacies, impacting telehealth companies like Hims and Hers. The new rules, influenced by industry standards, aim to enhance patient safety and could reshape the telehealth market, amidst opposition from drug companies and industry groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:42 IST
Ohio is introducing new regulations to curb the bulk production of weight-loss medications by large compounding pharmacies. These changes, which limit pharmacies to producing 250 units of a drug at one time, aim to enforce patient-specific prescriptions and prevent mass manufacturing typically done by drug manufacturers.

The move comes in response to a surge in compounding activities following shortages of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound, which allowed companies like Hims and Hers to thrive by offering compounded doses. The new rules are aligned with national standards to ensure safety and prevent potential infectious outbreaks.

While drug manufacturers like Novo and Eli Lilly have expressed concerns over the legality and safety of mass compounding, industry groups argue that limiting batch sizes might increase contamination risks. The regulation, expected by the end of 2025, highlights the ongoing tension between regulatory measures and industry practices.

Bangladesh's Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World's Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

