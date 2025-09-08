Left Menu

Himachal Faces Prolonged Recovery as Monsoon Devastation Continues

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur voiced concerns over the state's slow recovery from monsoon disasters. As Prime Minister Modi plans an aerial survey, the State Disaster Management Authority reported extensive damage, with death tolls rising, disrupted power lines, blocked roads, and affected water supply schemes across multiple districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:15 IST
Himachal Faces Prolonged Recovery as Monsoon Devastation Continues
Himachal Pradesh, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jairam Thakur, the Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly and former Chief Minister, expressed deep concerns on Monday about the severe monsoon-related devastation crippling the state. His comments come as Himachal Pradesh struggles to recover from continuous disasters, a process Thakur warned could take years.

In a statement to ANI, Thakur indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected in the region to assess the damage. "PM Modi will conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas and meet families in Kangra," Thakur stated. Welcoming the visit, he questioned, "How will Himachal stand on its feet if such sequences persist?"

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reported significant losses with a death toll of 366, and infrastructural damages including 1,181 disrupted power lines and 356 impaired water supply schemes. Road connectivity remains critically impacted, further complicating restoration efforts amid ongoing heavy rains.

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Aims for Victory Amid Contentious Vice Presidential Election

Shiv Sena Aims for Victory Amid Contentious Vice Presidential Election

 India
2
Kasper Hjulmand Takes Helm at Bayer Leverkusen: A New Era Begins

Kasper Hjulmand Takes Helm at Bayer Leverkusen: A New Era Begins

 Global
3
Blaze Erupts at ONGC Uran Plant: Panic Ensues

Blaze Erupts at ONGC Uran Plant: Panic Ensues

 India
4
Strengthening Skies: Aviation Safety and Performance Reviewed

Strengthening Skies: Aviation Safety and Performance Reviewed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025