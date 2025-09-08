Himachal Faces Prolonged Recovery as Monsoon Devastation Continues

Jairam Thakur, the Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly and former Chief Minister, expressed deep concerns on Monday about the severe monsoon-related devastation crippling the state. His comments come as Himachal Pradesh struggles to recover from continuous disasters, a process Thakur warned could take years.

In a statement to ANI, Thakur indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected in the region to assess the damage. "PM Modi will conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas and meet families in Kangra," Thakur stated. Welcoming the visit, he questioned, "How will Himachal stand on its feet if such sequences persist?"

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reported significant losses with a death toll of 366, and infrastructural damages including 1,181 disrupted power lines and 356 impaired water supply schemes. Road connectivity remains critically impacted, further complicating restoration efforts amid ongoing heavy rains.