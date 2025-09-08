Left Menu

Opposition MPs Engage in Mock Poll Ahead of Vice Presidential Election

Opposition MPs conducted a mock poll to familiarize themselves with the voting process for the upcoming Vice Presidential election. CPI(M) MP John Brittas emphasized careful adherence to instructions to avoid invalid votes. The exercise underscores the opposition's preparation and unity behind candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:18 IST
Opposition MPs Engage in Mock Poll Ahead of Vice Presidential Election
CPI(M) MP John Brittas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition Members of Parliament conducted a mock poll on Monday to familiarize themselves with the voting process ahead of the Vice Presidential election scheduled for September 9. The exercise aimed to reduce the risk of invalid ballots, according to CPI(M) MP John Brittas, who stressed the importance of preparation.

Instructions from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretary Generals outlined details for MPs, who must bring a specific letter with a designated number for the actual voting process. Brittas underscored the need for MPs to carefully execute instructions, including using a designated pen to mark their votes as directed by the returning officer.

Brittas remarked that past elections have seen numerous invalid votes due to MPs' errors, necessitating the mock poll to improve voting effectiveness. Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hosted a dinner for INDIA bloc MPs, reinforcing support for their candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy, ahead of the Vice Presidential election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Two Army personnel succumb to injuries in Kulgam encounter: Officials.

Two Army personnel succumb to injuries in Kulgam encounter: Officials.

 India
2
Supreme Court Restores Widow's Property Rights

Supreme Court Restores Widow's Property Rights

 India
3
Gujarat Assembly Session Begins with Tributes and Homage

Gujarat Assembly Session Begins with Tributes and Homage

 India
4
CPI MP Urges Immediate Relief for Flood-Ravaged Punjab

CPI MP Urges Immediate Relief for Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025