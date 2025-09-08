Opposition MPs Engage in Mock Poll Ahead of Vice Presidential Election

Opposition Members of Parliament conducted a mock poll on Monday to familiarize themselves with the voting process ahead of the Vice Presidential election scheduled for September 9. The exercise aimed to reduce the risk of invalid ballots, according to CPI(M) MP John Brittas, who stressed the importance of preparation.

Instructions from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretary Generals outlined details for MPs, who must bring a specific letter with a designated number for the actual voting process. Brittas underscored the need for MPs to carefully execute instructions, including using a designated pen to mark their votes as directed by the returning officer.

Brittas remarked that past elections have seen numerous invalid votes due to MPs' errors, necessitating the mock poll to improve voting effectiveness. Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hosted a dinner for INDIA bloc MPs, reinforcing support for their candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy, ahead of the Vice Presidential election.

(With inputs from agencies.)