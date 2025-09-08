Left Menu

Vedanta's Massive Investment in the EV Metal Boom

Vedanta Ltd has invested over Rs 12,500 crore to enhance metal manufacturing for the electric vehicle sector. Their portfolio covers aluminium, zinc, copper, steel, and nickel, crucial for EV production. This investment aims to improve EV battery systems and reduce production costs, extending vehicle range and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:44 IST
  • India

Vedanta Ltd announced a substantial investment exceeding Rs 12,500 crore, aimed at bolstering metal production for India's burgeoning electric vehicle sector.

The company is expanding its capacity across various metals, including aluminium and zinc, to meet the rising demand for EV components. The focus is on alloys and battery systems critical for EV manufacturing.

Aluminium use in EVs enhances their range by lowering weight and costs. Vedanta is pivotal in producing aluminium and nickel, essential for advanced EV technologies and clean mobility transitions.

