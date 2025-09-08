Left Menu

Global Tariff Tango: Israel, India, and the US in Negotiation Standoff

Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich emphasized ongoing negotiations between Israel, India, and the US on tariff issues. Despite differences, he assured these won't harm long-standing partnerships, notably between leaders Modi, Trump, and Netanyahu. The discussions occur amid rising US tariffs on India over its ties with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:16 IST
Global Tariff Tango: Israel, India, and the US in Negotiation Standoff
Israel's Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has announced ongoing discussions involving Israel, India, and the United States over tariffs, with optimism for future agreements. He noted that while differences in international relations are normal, they do not threaten the strength of enduring alliances.

Speaking in New Delhi, Smotrich underscored the long-established ties with each country. He detailed the current negotiations, expressing confidence that accords would be achieved, despite the obstacles posed by recent US tariffs on Indian imports, which stretched to 50 percent.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump highlighted the potential for harsher tariffs, citing India's substantial Russian oil imports. Despite these tensions, Trump asserted that tariff-driven negotiations may lead to balanced trade deals, signaling India's openness to reducing its high tariffs on American goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Government Faces New Turmoil After Confidence Vote

France's Government Faces New Turmoil After Confidence Vote

 France
2
Urgent Need for Shelter: Red Cross Struggles to Supply Tents in Gaza

Urgent Need for Shelter: Red Cross Struggles to Supply Tents in Gaza

 Global
3
Punjab's Flood Relief Controversy: BJP Accuses AAP of Scheme Snub

Punjab's Flood Relief Controversy: BJP Accuses AAP of Scheme Snub

 India
4
Tragic Loss: Electrician Dies from Electrocution at Deoria Police Lines

Tragic Loss: Electrician Dies from Electrocution at Deoria Police Lines

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025