Global Tariff Tango: Israel, India, and the US in Negotiation Standoff

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has announced ongoing discussions involving Israel, India, and the United States over tariffs, with optimism for future agreements. He noted that while differences in international relations are normal, they do not threaten the strength of enduring alliances.

Speaking in New Delhi, Smotrich underscored the long-established ties with each country. He detailed the current negotiations, expressing confidence that accords would be achieved, despite the obstacles posed by recent US tariffs on Indian imports, which stretched to 50 percent.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump highlighted the potential for harsher tariffs, citing India's substantial Russian oil imports. Despite these tensions, Trump asserted that tariff-driven negotiations may lead to balanced trade deals, signaling India's openness to reducing its high tariffs on American goods.

