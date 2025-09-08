Left Menu

Mizoram Gears Up for PM Modi's Visit Amid Development Milestones

Governor V K Singh and Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma discuss Mizoram's development and PM Modi's upcoming visit to inaugurate the Sairang Railway Station. Security and logistics reviewed, emphasizing the region's integration with India and potential as a gateway to Southeast Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:21 IST
Governor V K Singh with CM Lalduhoma at Raj Bhavan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Governor of Mizoram, General V K Singh (Retd), and Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma met on Monday to discuss key developmental projects in Mizoram and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit. Upon his return from Delhi, Chief Minister Lalduhoma met with Governor Singh at Raj Bhavan to deliberate on initiatives such as the Bairabi-Sairang railway line inauguration. Concurrently, Home Minister Pu K Sapdanga chaired a review meeting at the MINECO Secretariat to finalize arrangements for the Prime Minister's arrival on September 13, when he will officially inaugurate the Sairang Railway Station. Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena outlined ongoing projects, while the Home Minister emphasized the significance of the event in strengthening Mizoram's ties with the rest of India.

The meeting also assessed security, hospitality, and logistics arrangements at venues including Lengpui Airport and Sairang Railway Station. Plans for medical facilities, crowd management, and cultural programs to welcome the Prime Minister were reviewed. Governor Singh stressed the necessity of rapid digitization, broadband connectivity, and infrastructure improvements in the Northeast, asserting that the region's integration is crucial for India's growth and serves as a gateway to Southeast Asia.

In a message for a conference about the Northeast's contribution to Viksit Bharat, Singh advocated for better roads, asserting, "We need digitization and infrastructure to integrate the Northeast fully." He emphasized consistent policymaking and strategic planning to tackle local challenges and highlighted rail connectivity advancements as essential for leveraging the region's resource potential towards national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

