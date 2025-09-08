Netanyahu's Stern Warning to Gaza Residents

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a grave warning to the residents of Gaza City: evacuate immediately. The notice comes as Israel prepares to increase airstrikes on the region, exacerbating the ongoing conflict.

Addressing Gaza's citizens, Netanyahu expressed the urgency of the situation, stating, "I say to the residents of Gaza, I take this opportunity and listen to me carefully: you have been warned — leave now!"

According to Netanyahu, Israeli forces are currently organizing and preparing for a ground operation in Gaza City, heightening the military engagement in the enclave.