Netanyahu's Stern Warning to Gaza Residents

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a warning to residents of Gaza City to evacuate as Israel plans to intensify airstrikes. Cautioning the citizens, Netanyahu stated that forces are mobilizing for a ground offensive in Gaza City, marking an escalation in military operations.

Updated: 08-09-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:10 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a grave warning to the residents of Gaza City: evacuate immediately. The notice comes as Israel prepares to increase airstrikes on the region, exacerbating the ongoing conflict.

Addressing Gaza's citizens, Netanyahu expressed the urgency of the situation, stating, "I say to the residents of Gaza, I take this opportunity and listen to me carefully: you have been warned — leave now!"

According to Netanyahu, Israeli forces are currently organizing and preparing for a ground operation in Gaza City, heightening the military engagement in the enclave.

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

