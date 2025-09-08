Left Menu

Unlocking Global Investments: The UKIIFB's Vision for India's Sustainable Infrastructure

The UK-India Infrastructure Financing Bridge (UKIIFB), co-chaired by NITI Aayog and City of London Corporation, is pushing India towards becoming a global economic powerhouse through sustainable infrastructure development. A recent report stresses the need for an investor-centric approach to attract global funding for India's ambitious infrastructure targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK-India Infrastructure Financing Bridge (UKIIFB), a collaborative effort led by NITI Aayog and the City of London Corporation, emphasizes the importance of inviting global investors to fund India's sustainable infrastructure goals. The initiative's one-year report in London outlines strategies to align investments with India's ambitious plans.

The report suggests adopting an investor-centric approach, focusing on risk management, value alignment, and transparency to make India's infrastructure more appealing and competitive on the global stage. The UKIIFB advocates for leveraging India's high-growth potential and the UK's project finance expertise to achieve these goals.

Co-Chairs B V R Subrahmanyam and Chris Hayward stress the need for international clarity, confidence, and consistency. With a significant infrastructure investment target of USD 4.5 trillion by 2030, domestic investment alone is insufficient, and the report provides a roadmap to attract international capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

