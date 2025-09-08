Left Menu

Bistirna Parore: Celebrating Bhupen Hazarika's Legacy on the Brahmaputra

India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has launched 'Bistirna Parore: A Musical Voyage from Sadiya to Dhubri' to honor Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary. The initiative includes cultural performances and celebrates Hazarika's influence on Assam's socio-cultural landscape.

Inland Waterways Authority of India launched "Bistirna Parore: A Musical Voyage from Sadiya to Dhubri" (Photo/X/@IWAI_ShipMin). Image Credit: ANI
In a tribute to the illustrious legacy of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, the Inland Waterways Authority of India, under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, has embarked on a unique cultural initiative titled "Bistirna Parore: A Musical Voyage from Sadiya to Dhubri." The journey commenced on a vibrant note at Guijan ghat, Tinsukia, with a ceremony rich in art and culture dedicated to Hazarika, often called the bard of the Brahmaputra.

The voyage, which follows the path of the Brahmaputra River, began with a flag-off ceremony that included cultural performances by a troupe and a musical band traveling on board. Distinguished guests, including Chabua MLA Ponakan Baruah and other notable dignitaries, attended the event, where Chitralekha Duwara Sunai delivered a welcome address.

The musical journey continued to inspire audiences as it reached Bogibeel ghat in Dibrugarh. Here, the centenary celebration was marked by various cultural programs, competitions, and video tributes from prominent musicians. Communities such as the Moran and Motok paid homage to Hazarika through vibrant cultural performances, emphasizing unity and cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

