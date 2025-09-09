Left Menu

Indonesia's Ambitious Dairy Cattle Import Plan Faces Challenges

Indonesia plans to import one million dairy cows from Australia to boost local milk production, primarily for a free meals program. The initiative faces hurdles due to its reliance on private businesses with little experience in dairy farming, causing concerns about the program's feasibility and progress.

Updated: 09-09-2025 04:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Laras Ati milk cooperative's barns in Indonesia are witnessing a change, filled with the arrival of more than 200 pregnant spotted Holstein-Friesian cows. This is part of Indonesia's ambitious plan to significantly boost milk production, crucial for the free meals program benefiting millions, primarily children and expectant mothers.

In an attempt to quadruple its dairy cow population, the Indonesian government is pushing private companies to import a million cattle over five years, causing concerns about the approach among Southeast Asia's largest economy. With current imports lagging far behind targets, doubts arise about the fulfillment of President Prabowo Subianto's significant promise to voters.

The scheme's strategy involves businesses with little to no dairy experience investing in imports of live cattle. These imported cows are being managed by cooperatives like Laras Ati. Despite governmental pressure, concerns grow about the country's readiness to properly manage such an influx, with experts doubting the efficacy due to industry's inexperience.

