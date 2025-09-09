Asia Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Rate Cut Speculations and Global Political Unrest

Asian stock markets experienced an upswing on Tuesday, driven by investor optimism over a potential U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut in the coming week, even as global political upheaval continues to trouble currency and bond markets.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific shares index outside Japan advanced by 0.2% in early trading, following a record-high closing of the Nasdaq in the previous session. Meanwhile, futures for both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 remained slightly elevated, signaling continued investor confidence.

The anticipation of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve gained momentum after last week's disappointing U.S. jobs report, which has led investors to speculate about a 25-basis-point reduction with a growing possibility for a more significant 50-basis-point cut.