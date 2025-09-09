Gaza City Evacuation: Israel's Strategic Offensive Stirs Global Alarm

Israel's military has issued an evacuation order for Gaza City residents as part of a strategic offensive aimed at taking control of the enclave's largest urban area. This development escalates international concerns over the humanitarian impact on the region.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains determined to defeat Hamas across its last two strongholds, complicating efforts to secure a ceasefire and increasing the risk for Gaza's 2.2 million residents. Despite attempts by international mediators, the conflict persists without resolution.

Having seized 75% of Gaza following the conflict's escalation in October 2023, Israeli forces continue operations against Hamas, which remains defiant without a Palestinian state agreement. The conflict has led to significant casualties and widespread displacement.