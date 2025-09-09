NDA's Radhakrishnan Leads Vice Presidential Race with Confidence

As the Vice Presidential election approaches on Tuesday, NDA's CP Radhakrishnan commands a strategic advantage with the endorsement of 427 Members of Parliament, surpassing the essential majority of 391. A senior BJP figure predicts that Radhakrishnan will secure at least 427 votes.

Within the Lok Sabha, Radhakrishnan is predicted to garner 293 votes, while 134 are projected in his favor from the Rajya Sabha. His opponent, Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, the Opposition's choice, has the backing of 354 MPs—249 from the Lower House and 105 from the Upper House.

Currently, the Parliament counts 781 members. The Lok Sabha includes 542 MPs with one vacancy, and the Rajya Sabha holds 239 with five vacant seats. Notably, the Biju Janata Dal, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and Shiromani Akali Dal have chosen to abstain from voting.

BJP MPs remain optimistic about Radhakrishnan's victory. MP Ananta Nayak emphasized the NDA's numerical advantage, while MP Pradeep Purohit suggested potential cross-voting in their favor. MP Rambhai Mokariya expressed confidence, anticipating Radhakrishnan's unassailable win by a large margin as MPs gather at Gujarat MP Mansukh Mandaviya's residence for voting.

The voting process begins at 10 am in Parliament, with results expected by 5 pm. Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty and other NDA representatives were seen arriving at Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's residence.