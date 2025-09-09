Political Tensions Rise: Parties Boycott Vice Presidential Election
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain alleges NDA's manipulative tactics as major parties abstain from the Vice Presidential election vote. Biju Janata Dal and BRS have announced their abstention, while Shiromani Akali Dal declares a boycott, expressing discontent over central and state inaction during Punjab's flood crisis.
In a significant escalation of political tensions, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain has accused the NDA of using manipulative tactics as several parties opt to abstain from voting in the Vice Presidential election. Among those abstaining are the Biju Janata Dal, with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's working president KT Rama Rao announcing non-participation in the polls, alongside the Shiromani Akali Dal, which has declared a boycott.
Hussain emphasized that abstaining parties have missed a critical opportunity to oppose the NDA's ideology, stating, "The ongoing contest isn't just electoral; it's a battle between two sets of ideas. One set is about nation-building and institutional integrity, while the other manipulates and exploits for gain. Today, these parties had the chance to stand up."
Amplifying these sentiments, the Shiromani Akali Dal has released a statement attributing their boycott to the lack of assistance from both central and state governments during Punjab's recent devastating floods. "One-third of Punjab is submerged, and neither government has assisted," the statement read. As voting commenced at 10 a.m. in Parliament, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari backed opposition candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy with optimism.
